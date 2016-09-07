Gibson native national champ

GIBSON — Madison Dwyer of Gibson recently returned from Oklahoma City where she won the National Championship in the Half-Arabian Sport Horse Show Hack Class.

This horse show brings together the top youth from all over the U.S. and Canada, to compete for top honors in many different divisions.

This was the first time Dwyer has attended the competition, where she showed her horse, Mercury that was awarded the Reserve National Champion in the First Level Dressage class and the Sport Horse gelding in hand class.

Dwyer, a freshman at Meredith College in Raleigh, was also awarded three top 10 awards in Dressage on Mercury, who she trained herself for the competition.