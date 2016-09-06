Maxton resident on Farm Credit Board

FAYETTEVILLE — Adrian Locklear, a lifelong resident of Maxton, has been appointed to the Cape Fear Farm Credit board of directors.

For the past 14 years, Locklear has been involved in owning and operating a family row crop operation.

Locklear has been a member of Cape Fear Farm Credit for nine years, and he is a member of Mt. Olive Pentecostal Holiness Church in Pembroke. He is married and has two children.

Other members of the Cape Fear Farm Credit board include Andy Lowrey, board chairman, Gary Hendrix, vice chairman, Al Bain, David Gooden, Tony Grant, Glenn Harder, Paul Maguire, Morris Murphy, Jon Pope, Gary Rouse, Mitchell Sessoms, Bo Stone, and Alfred Wooten.

Cape Fear Farm Credit is an agricultural lending cooperative owned by its customer-owners. It provides loans for real estate, land, homes, operating expenses, equipment, livestock, crop production, as well as other purposes.