Pilot Club of Laurinburg to hold yard sale

LAURINBURG — The Pilot Club of Laurinburg will hold its Annual Yard and Bake Sale on Saturday from 6 a.m. to noon.

The event will be held at the American Legion Building on Atkinson Street. The sale will feature cakes, pies, cookies along with items of clothes, linens, yard tools, furniture, books and jewelry.

“There will be sweets for the sweets and sweet deals for everyone,” said Chair Betty Barrett. “Come and browse through the assortment of items that will be available ranging in price for just a few cents up to a few dollars.”

Most of the items on sale have been donated by the community to help the Pilot Club raise money for projects like the Alzheimer’s Support Group, Stroke Awareness Project, Vial of Life and scholarships.

The group is still taking donations that may be dropped off at the American Legion Building on Friday, beginning at 8 a.m.

http://laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_1Capture-1_cmyk.jpg