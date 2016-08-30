NCACC recognizes Scotland commissioner

RALEIGH — Scotland County Commissioner Bob Davis was recently recognized by the North Carolina Association of County Commissioners for meeting the requirements for the Master level in the Local Elected Leaders Academy.

A Master has completed a minimum of 66 credits (18 orientation credits; 30 focused in-depth credits; and 18 elective credits of continuing education since becoming a county commissioner.

The Local Elected Leaders Academy, a partnership with the UNC School of Government, the N.C. Association of County Commissioners and the N.C. League of Municipalities, offers local elected officials the knowledge and skills needed to lead and govern their communities.

As commissioners increase education and service, they earn credits toward recognition at three levels: Practitioner, Master and Mentor. The NCACC tracks credits and recognizes participation every year at the Annual Conference.

“The Academy is designed to help our commissioners by improving their knowledge of the issues and their leadership skills,” said NCACC Executive Director Kevin Leonard. “A commissioner who achieves recognition through LELA has shown a true commitment to their personal development and to their constituents back home.”

The North Carolina Association of County Commissioners serves officials in 100 counties on issues being considered by the General Assembly, Congress and federal and state agencies.