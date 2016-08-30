Laurinburg student charged in robbery

LAURINBURG — A 17-year-old was arrested Monday morning at Scotland High School and charged with attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon and robbery with a dangerous weapon following an incident Sunday afternoon.

Shaihem McLeod was charged with attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon and robbery with a dangerous weapon following an incident Sunday afternoon, according to the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said McLeod is being charged as an adult.

Deputies accuse McLeod and another man of robbing two people at gunpoint Sunday while they were sitting in a car outside of an apartment complex on S.C. 385 near Gibson.

Police are still looking for the other man involved in the robbery.

McLeod is being held at the Scotland County Detention Center in a section for 16 and 17-year-old offenders.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 910-276-3385