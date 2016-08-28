Pilot Club of Laurinburg donates to schools

LAURINBURG — The Pilot Club of Laurinburg recently presented checks for students needs to four autistic classrooms at North Laurinburg School and the Carver Middle School daily living class.

North Laurinburg Teacher Catherine Pinkston said the donation of $250 per class would be used to buy gardening supplies, sensory items, craft items, academic supplies and reward/incentive needs and field trips.

Joy Lindey, teacher of the daily living class, said the donation of $200 for her class would be used to purchase items that students need for daily living. These include dental care, hygiene supplies, how to care for their clothes and every day supplies.

The Pilot Club of Laurinburg also donated $100 toward a new microwave. The microwave oven that students used to prepare and provide healthy meals — and in some cases special diets — broke last year.

Pilot Club International is a global organization of executive, business and profession leaders working together to improve the quality of life in local communities throughout the world. Their purpose is to promote an awareness of brain disorders and to improve the lives of those affected through education, voluntarism, financial support, and research.