Laurel Hill Elementary honor roll

LAUREL HILL — Laurel Hill Elementary has 132 students on the second quarter honor roll.

For fifth grate, eight students were named to the A Honor Roll, Gracen Byrd, Sydney Edwards, Jamie Goins, Jaylee Hunt, Peyton Malpass, Eli McRae, Adrieliz Rodriguez and Mikayla Smith.

Representing the fifth grade A/B Honor Roll are Brandy Barfield, Lileeann Beasley, Emma Clark, Kayley Cole, Bianca Conroy Bailey Cooper Nicole Dutch, Emily Gorden, Christian Graham, Allegra Guinn, Kinley Ivey, Zacchaeus Jones, Grace Knight, Caleb Greene, Braxton Johnson, Kaleigh Strickland, Mahayla Turner, Xay Laws, Donnie Leviner, Ashlyn Locklear, Makayla Malpass, Jyckeira McLaurin, JoJo McMillan, Destiny Morgan, Summer Newton, Gabby Norton, Timmy Orvin, Jarrod Pittman, Daylin Powell, Roxia Ray, Lena’za Rivers, Dakota Seals, Gavin Sessoms, Kali Sikes, Trinity Simmons, Chance Singletary, ToriLynn Stone, Braydon Strickland, Louie Talley and Gracie Wyand.

The fourth grade has eight studetns on the A Honor Roll, which is made up of Madelyn Blackwell, Memphis Culbreth Zadiah Kelly, Miracle Kirk, Naiade Morales-Pineda, Robbie Peed, Joi Smith and Maevin Usher.

Representing the fourth grade A/B Honor Roll are Samantha Barnes, Anthony Benson, Heaven Blackman, Lela Blackmon, Lane Bormet, Asher Broucek, Zaya Carpenter, Caleb Cheek, Aaron Coleman, Zonet Covington, Dominick Dohogn, Trey English, Savana Esquibel, Natalee Frizzell, John Gibson, Michael Gibson, Destiny Goins, Kyra Hammonds, Corheim Hasty, Joseph Heckler, Ariel Jacobs, Madison Jones, Jayden Knight, Laniyah Littles, Reagan Malpass, Jhaidyn McLean, Kelsie Melvin, Myles Norton, Macklee Phillips, Mya Sanders, Marissa Smith, Emerie Snuggs, Sydney Strickland, Ashlyn Stubbs, Alaiya Wall, Lillian Willard, James’Leigh Wooten, Zachary Gentry, Kailee Quick, JJ Sheffield and Christlyn Usher.

Elijah Clark, Colton Gibson, Ramsey Hale, Ty Harrison, Taylor Johnson and Parker Moody have all earned spots on the third Grade A Honor Roll.

The third grade A/B Honor Roll is made up of Jolissa Adams, Alysa Byrd, Blaine Callahan, Alyssa Clark, Haylee Clark, Mackenzey Farris, Peten Giddens, Shaun Goins, Ava Guinn, Brooke Hewett, Jackson Hyatt, Ray-Ahnna Kirk, Kinsley Norton, Addison Pittman, Delaney Pittman, Elijah Pruitte, Brylon Sanders, Destinee Stubbs, Destiny Swiney, Ariah Thompson, Shaley Wallace, Nathan Weeks, Shaley Wallace, Nathan Weeks, Cerrihanna Armstrong-Spears, Alexander Hall, James Medlin, Marlin Moore and Staci Morgan.