Crime report

Larceny

LAURINBURG – A resident of McKenzie Street reported to police that someone stole his 10-month-old white pit bull puppy valued at $150 from the property while he was out of town.

LAURINBURG – An employee of Tara Village Apartments maintenance department reported to police that after an inventory of the maintenance shop it was discovered that someone stole a variety of tools including assorted drills, saws, screwdrivers, a shop vac, and pressure washer valued at $1,125.

Fraud

LAURINBURG – A resident of McColl Road reported to police that she had been corresponding with an individual on Facebook who identified herself as Tamara Evelyn Hopkins of Australia about an investment opportunity. Hopkins told the resident if she sent $100 to an account in Africa, the resident would receive $200,000 in return. The resident did not send the money but gave Hopkins her personal information including name and birthdate as well as her bank account information.

LAURINBURG – A resident of Pine Street reported to police that he was corresponding via Craigslist with an individual identifying herself as Rosa Casey to purchase a car for $1,000. Casey requested the victim send the money via eBay motors. After he sent a MoneyGram at Walmart, the victim was told the car had already been sold.

Armed robbery

LAURINBURG – A student at St. Andrews University reported to police that two men approached her outside of her dorm, showed her a weapon and demanded money. The men took $230 and fled. One suspect is described as wearing an olive colored hoodie and grey sweat pants, with a stocky build.

Arrests

LAURINBURG – Billy Jo Lane, 42, of Old Rockingham Road,was arrested on charges of misdemeanor larceny and placed under a $2,500 secured bond, according to police.

LAURINBURG – Alfred Lee McNeill, 49, of East Vance Street, was arrested on charges of misdemeanor larceny and first-degree trespassing after he stole items from Piggly Wiggly and fled. McNeill was given a $2,500 secured bond, according to police.

LAURINBURG – James Aaron Dial, 31, of Hasty Road ,was arrested on charges of misdemeanor larceny and given a $2,500 secured bond, according to police.

LAURINBURG – Samantha Deese, 27, of Hasty Road was arrested on charges of misdemeanor larceny and trespassing and given a $2,500 secured bond according to police.