Crime report

Fraud

LAURINBURG – A resident of Fairmont Street reported to police on Thursday that someone stole his EBT card and made $65 worth of purchases.

Larceny

LAURINBURG – Furr Construction located in Fayetteville reported to police on Wednesday that someone stole a heat pump and 25 boxes of wood flooring valued at $7,100 from a construction site on McAlpine Road.

LAURINBURG – A resident of Morgan Circle reported to police on Thursday that someone stole a grill and two propane tanks valued at $225.

Simple Affray

LAURINBURG – Police responded to call from Scotland High School of a fight between two 15-year-old females on Tuesday. The girls face charges of simple affray and disorderly conduct.

Break in

LAURINBURG – A resident of Wagram reported to police on Thursday that someone broke into his vehicle while it was parked on Carver Street and stole his medication, ID Card, debit card and an undisclosed amount of cash total value $90.

Shooting

LAURINBURG – A resident of Wilson Street reported to police on Thursday that he was walking along Phritz Street when a dark car pulled up, rolled down the window and shot him. The victim received a grazing wound to the leg and was treated and released by EMS at the scene.

LAUREL HILL – A resident of Peeles Chapel Road reported to the sheriff’s office that someone shot at and damaged property including a cooler and sheet metal valued at $80.

Vandalism

LAURINBURG – A resident of Alexandra Avenue reported to police on Wednesday that someone vandalized her chain-link leaving $200 in damages.

LAURINBURG – Laurinburg Food Mart located on Produce Market Road reported to police on Thursday that someone shot at the store leaving $200 in damages to the side of the building.

Arrests

LAURINBURG – Diavon Hayes, 40, of Maple Street was arrested on a warrant for larceny from Walmart. Hayes received a written promise to appear according to police.

LAURINBURG – Jeffrey Hyatt, 34, of Lees Mill Road, was charged with felony breaking and entering and larceny after breaking and entering. Hyatt was in Scotland County Detention Center on previous charges and received an additional $10,000 secured bond, according to the sheriff’s office.

LAUREL HILL – Jessica Nicole McKenzie, 30, of McFarland Road was arrested on one misdemeanor count of filing a false report to a police officer. McKenzie was given a written promise to appear, according to the sheriff’s office.