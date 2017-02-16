Wagram man arrested for forgery

LAURINBURG – Police have arrested a Wagram man in connection with a theft that took place in December.

Damien Daniel Edward McDonald, 22, of Bundy Street, was charged with stealing checks from Badcock Furniture located on Atkinson Street, according to Assistant Chief Cliff Sessoms. McDonald is accused of forging the checks and cashing them at BB&T Bank.

He was charged with larceny chose in action, forgery, uttering, and obtaining property by false pretense. He was given a $30,000 secured bond according to police.

