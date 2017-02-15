Crime report

Break in

LAURINBURG – Applied Polymetrics of Mount Airy reported to police on Tuesday that someone broke into a utility trailer that was parked at the Jameson Inn located on Jameson Inn Court and stole a saw valued at $1,500.

Larceny

LAURINBURG – Loss prevention officials at Walmart located on US 401 reported to police on Tuesday that someone entered the store and asked an associate to remove a PS4 from the case. When the associate placed the game console on the counter, the man grabbed the game and fled the store.

LAURINBURG – A resident of Old Wire Road in Laurel Hill reported to police on that she was admitted to Scotland Memorial Hospital on Feb.12. When she checked her purse on Wednesday, her wallet containing her ID, Medicaid card and her medication, valued at a total of $125, was missing.

Shooting

LAURINBURG – Police responded to a call of shots fired on Tuesday at the intersection of Sawdust Lane and Caledonia Road. The victim said he was leaving Allam’s Convenience store when his 2006 Mustang was struck leaving $500 in damages.

Identity Theft

LAURINBURG – The guardian of a resident of Willow Place Assisted Living reported to police on Tuesday that when received guardianship recently, she checked the victim’s financial records and discovered that someone had opened a credit card in his name. The victim has been in the home since April of 2016.

Arrests

LAURINBURG – Jeffrey Hyatt, 34, of Lees Mill Road, was arrested on charges of larceny and trespassing at Walmart. Hyatt was given a $5,500 secured bond, according to police.

LAURINBURG – Billy Locklear, 50, of Pembroke, was arrested on charges of larceny at Scotland Memorial Hospital. Locklear was given a $500 secured bond according to police.