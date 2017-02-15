Crime report

Break in

LAURINBURG – A resident of McNair Alley reported to police on Monday that someone broke into the home and stole a television valued at $150.

LAURINBURG – A resident of Samantha Place reported to police on Monday that someone broke into the home and stole a handgun and iPad valued at $770 and an undisclosed amount of cash.

LAURINBURG – A resident of Lee Lane reported to the sheriff’s office on Monday that someone broke into the home by cutting a screen and stole assorted meats valued at $200 from a freezer.

LAURINBURG – Partners in Ministry located on Third Street reported to the sheriff’s office on Monday that someone stole two Xboxes and an iPad valued at $1,400 from the business.

Larceny

GIBSON – A resident of Smith Road reported to the sheriff’s office on Monday that someone scratched her 2012 Dodge leaving $400 in damages.

Arrests

LAURINBURG – Kendrick Lewis, 23, of Blakely Road, was arrested on charges of larceny from Walmart. Upon Lewis’ arrest, he was found to be in possession of marijuana, police said. Lewis was given a citation for misdemeanor possession and given a $2,500 secured bond on the larceny, according to police.

LAURINBURG – Gene Hennegan, 69, of Queensdale Street, was arrested on charges of larceny from Walmart and trespassing. Hennegan was given a $2,500 secured bond, according to police.