Crime report

Arrests

LAURINBURG — Marcus Cramwell, 43, of Raeford, was charged with simple possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and delay and obstructing on Monday after a routine traffic stop, police said. He was given a $500 bond.

LAURINBURG — Salida Harris, 21, of Raeford, was charged with possession with intent to sell a schedule five substance after police pulled over a vehicle for a registration violation, where the driver, Anthony McLean, 28, was driving with a revoked license, police said. Harris was given a $500.

LAURINBURG — Tammy McQueen, 36, of Produce Market Road, was charged with misdemeanor larceny on Saturday, according to the sheriff’s office. She was given a written promise.

Theft

LAURINBURG — A resident of Joy Street reported a flat-screen television stolen from a residence on Tuesday, police said. The stolen item was valued at $500.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Turnpike Road reported a television stolen from a residence on Monday, police said. The stolen item was valued at $150.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Carver Street reported a television, PlayStation and assorted games stolen from her residence on Sunday, police said. the stolen items were valued at $900.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Havelock Drive reported two dirt bikes stolen from his storage building on Saturday, the sheriff’s office said. The stolen items were valued at $1,400 and there was $100 damage to the storage unit lock.

Breaking and entering

LAUREL HILL — A resident of Rockingham Road reported a door was damaged after someone attempted to gain entry to his home on Saturday, according to the sheriff’s office. The damage to the door was valued at $200.

GIBSON — A resident of Main Street reported someone broke out the window of a storage building, but nothing was reported stolen, the sheriff’s office said.

Fraud

LAURINBURG — A resident of Lauren Lane reported Monday that someone took out a loan using her information, according to police.