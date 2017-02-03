Crime report

Break in

LAUREL HILL – A resident of Freedom Street reported to the sheriff’s office on Thursday that someone broke into the home and stole assorted furniture, appliances, a prepaid visa, a service dog and a green and gold 1994 Chevrolet van for a total value of $7,570.

LAURINBURG – A resident of Lees Mill Road reported to the sheriff’s office that someone pried open a shed door and stole assorted lawn care equipment valued at $375.

Larceny

LAURINBURG – A resident of Lees Mill Road reported to the sheriff’s office that someone stole a .40-caliber pistol valued at $320.

LAURINBURG – A resident of Beta Street reported to police on Friday that someone stole a handgun from the residence.

LAURINBURG – A resident of McNair Alley reported to police on Friday that someone stole a package holding medical supplies containing narcotics from his home. The resident told police that the supply company told him the package had been left on the porch.

Arrests

LAURINBURG – Police patrolling the area of Phritz Street on Friday noticed the smell of marijuana coming from an apartment and searched the home. Donte Nicholson, 24, of Stewartsville Road was arrested on charges of possession with intent to sell and deliver and given a $10,000 secured bond. Police also discovered that Nicholson had an order for arrest and a warrant for failure to appear from Durham County.