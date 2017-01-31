Crime report

Fraud

LAURINBURG — A resident of Old John’s Road reported to police on Monday that someone attempted to use her Social Security number to claim unemployment benefits at the Employment Security Commission located on North Main Street.

Larceny

LAURINBURG — A resident of Honey Street reported to police on Tuesday that someone stole his silver, 2004 Toyota Tundra valued at $8,000. There were no signs of forced entry to the vehicle. Police said the owner was in possession of the keys when the vehicle was taken.