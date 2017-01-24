Larceny

LAURINBURG – A resident of McLaughlin Road reported to the sheriff’s office that someone broke into his truck while it was parked at South Rocky Ford Road and stole a 40-caliber handgun valued at $500.

LAURINBURG – RMG Builders of Clayton North Carolina reported to the sheriff’s office that someone stole a 2003 Ford van valued at $12,000. The vehicle was recovered on Oak Grove School Road.

Break in

GIBSON – A resident of Quick Street reported to the sheriff’s office that someone attempted to break into the residence by kicking in an exterior door leaving $100 damages.

LAURINBURG – Piedmont Communications located on Dixie Guano Road reported to the sheriff’s office that someone broke a window and stole assorted appliances, fixtures and equipment valued at $1,800.

Assault

LAURINBURG — Scotland Correctional Institute located on McGirts Bridge Road reported to the sheriff’s office that an inmate was attacked with a homemade knife. The victim was hit in the neck, face and shoulder. The sheriff’s office believes the suspect, Richard Robertson, obtained the metal to make the weapon by damaging a door.