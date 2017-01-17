Crime report

Assault

LAUREL HILL − A resident of Marsh Road reported that he was attacked with a knife. The victim was stabbed and cut but declined to press charges, according to the sheriff’s office.

Theft

LAURINBURG – A resident of Lees Mill Road reported that someone stole a gray, 2012 Dodge Charger. The car was taken during the night and reported stolen the following morning, according to the sheriff’s office.

LAURINBURG – Pamela T. Stephens was arrested on one count each of communicating a threat, threatening phone calls and harassing phone calls, according to the sheriff’s office. No bond information was made available.