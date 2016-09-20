Arrests

LAURINBURG — Kaitlyn Michelle Smith, 26, of East Laurinburg, was arrested on Friday for larceny of a firearm, misdemeanor larceny and probation violation, according to police. Police said the firearm was stolen on July 6. Smith, who was on probation, was jailed with no bond.

LAURINBURG — Christine Campbell, 28, of 10901 Turnpike Road, Laurinburg, was arrested for identity theft after she provided a fake driver’s license to a police officer on Sunday, police said. She was given a $15,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Darion Pegues, 17, 306 Pitt Street, Laurinburg, was arrested Monday for possession of a firearm with an altered serial number, possession of a concealed weapon, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and operating a motor vehicle without a license, according to police.

The arrest happened after police received a call about a suspicious individual carrying a firearm who was driving a grey Chevrolet Impala, police said. Pegues received a $5,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Cory Leshawn McLean, 28, or Paradise Court, Laurel Hill, was arrested on the charges of assault on a female, injury to personal property, two counts of trespassing, misdemeanor breaking and entering and a drug violation, according to police. The arrest was made on Wagram Street. McLean’s bond was set at $2,500.

LAURINBURG — Sheryl Williams, 39, of Elmore Drive, Maxton, was arrested on two counts of communicating threats and two counts of aggravated assault.

LAURINBURG — Betty Jean Strickland, 36, of Old Lumberton Road, was arrested for larceny in connection with a break in of a vehicle at Scotland Memorial Hospital last year, according to police. Her bond was set at $20,000.

Thefts

LAURINBURG — A resident of Charlotte Street reported an ignition interlock system was stolen after vehicle break in on Sunday, police said.

LAURINBURG — A guest at the Jamison Inn, in Laurinburg reported a stolen cellphone after his car had been broken into on Sunday.

LAURINBURG —The Speedway gas station located on South Main Street reported that an unknown number of “Platinum Payout” lottery tickets had been stolen on Friday, police said.

LAURINBURG — A guest of the Scotland Inn reported a wallet had been stolen from a vehicle on Friday, according to police.

Vandalism

LAURINBURG — A resident of Prince Street, Laurinburg reported damage to a brick fence and gate latch on Saturday, according to police. The damage was estimated at $250.