Crime report

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Two 15-year-olds were arrested on Tuesday for affray and disorderly conduct at Scotland High School.

LAURINBURG — A 13-year-old student at Scotland High School was arrested on Monday for possession of a taser on a school campus, police said.

LAURINBURG — Dwayne Edward Freeman, a homeless man from Laurinburg was arrested Saturday for second-degree burglary and larceny, according to police. A $21,000 bond has been placed on Freeman.

LAURINBURG — Margianne Jones, 49, was arrested for obtaining property by false pretense on Friday, police said. Jones stole two pairs of jeans from Belk department store at the Scotland Crossing shopping center and tried to return the stolen items in exchange for money, according to police. A bond of $2,500 has been placed on Jones.

Fraud

LAURINBURG — A resident of Beta Street, Laurinburg, reported her debt card was used to withdrawal $1,800 from various locations on Tuesday.

Thefts

LAURINBURG — A pressure washer was stolen from Lowe’s, located off the US 15-401 bypass on Friday, but was not reported until Sunday, Police said. The stolen item was worth $500.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Harrison Street, Laurinburg, reported her television was stolen on Monday, according to police. The total value of the stolen T.V. was $200.

LAURINBURG — A resident reported an attempted break in after a window was broken by what seemed to be a bullet on Monday, police said. No one was home at the time.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Hall Street, Laurinburg, reported a laptop and assorted clothing were stolen from a vehicle on Monday, police said. The total value stolen was $340.

LAURINBURG — Residents of Hooper Street, Laurinburg, reported clothing items, two televisions and electronics were stolen from a residence on Friday, according to police. The total value stolen was approximately $7,600.

LAURINBURG — Food Lion located in Scotland Crossing reported an unknown suspect stole seven bags of dog food on Friday, according to police. The total value stolen was approximately $200.