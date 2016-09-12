Crime reports

Arrests

LAURINBURG — Charles Phillip Malloy, 42, of Park Drive, was arrested on Thursday for felony solicitation of prostitution of a minor, police said. Malloy, who is on probation, was taken to the Scotland County Detention Center and held without bail, according to police.

Thefts

LAURINBURG — A resident of Morgan Circle reported a house was broken into and $260 was stolen on Wednesday, according to police. Damage to the front door window was estimated at $200.

LAURINBURG — A storage unit at Butler Mini Storage was broken into on Thursday, according to police. Stolen items include a washing machine, dryer, furniture, and a Hot Wheels collection. The missing items were valued at $8,000, police said.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Spruce Street reported that a 42-inch flat screen television was stolen from a residence on Thursday, according to police.

Breaking and entering

LAURINBURG — A resident of Kinston Street, reported damage to a front door from what appeared to be an attempted break in, according to police.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Elliot Drive reported that someone had broken into a house by removing a window air conditioning unit on Thursday, according to police. Nothing was reported stolen.