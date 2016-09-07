Crime reports

Arrests

LAURINBURG — William Davis, 52, of Festival Circle, was arrested Saturday at a safety check point on U.S. 74 for possession of crack cocaine and driving with a revoked license, according to police. His bond was set at $5,000. The passenger of the vehicle, Sandra Sanders, was also arrested for possession of cocaine. Her bond has been set at $4,500, police said.

LAURINBURG — Bobby Jay Locklear, 53, of 15630 Britt Street, was arrested on Saturday for assault and inflicting serious injury after he domestically assaulted his girlfriend, according to police. His girlfriend suffered a broken arm from the assault, police said. No bond was given.

LAURINBURG — Cindy Crawford, 54, of Laurinburg was arrested Monday for shoplifting at Belk store, police said. Her bond was set at $2,500.

LAURINBURG — Nigerian Shaw, 37, of Laurinburg, was arrested on Tuesday for resisting arrest after he fled from police when they were attempting to serve a warrant for failure to pay child support, according to police. He was given a $2,500 bond.

Vandalism

LAURINBURG — A resident of the 300 block of Carver Street reported damage to her car after it had been struck by an object on Monday, police said.

Thefts

LAURINBURG — A cash register was stolen from the electronics section of Walmart on Sunday, according to police. There is currently no suspect, however a description of the suspect was given. The suspect is a slender male wearing a black t-shirt, jeans, dark colored shoes and a Brooklyn Nets hat at the time of the larceny, police said.

LAURINBURG — T N Nails, located within the Scotland Crossing shopping center, reported the front door to the business had been broken into and Sunday and the cash register, nail files and check books were among the items stolen, according to police. The total cost of the stolen goods and damages was $2,750.

LAURINBURG — A resident of the 900 block of Biggs Street reported his vehicle had been broken into on Saturday and his speakers and amplifier were stolen, police said. The stolen items were valued $600.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Maxton reported his rifle stolen from his vehicle on Tuesday, according to police. The stolen rifle was worth $1,000.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Charlotte Street reported a wallet and currency was stolen from his vehicle on Tuesday, police said.

Obtaining property by false pretense

LAURINBURG — Walmart reported that an unknown individual brought unpurchased items to customer service and returned them for cash on Tuesday, police said.

Fraud

LAURINBURG — A Laurinburg man reported his credit card information was used to buy $974 worth of goods from a Walmart in Florida on Tuesday.