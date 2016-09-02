Crime report

Arrests

LAURINBURG — Peggy Sue German, 41, of Laurinburg, was arrested on Wednesday for the charge of misdemeanor stalking, according to police.

LAURINBURG — Angelo Cummings, 52, of Elliot Drive was arrested on Wednesday for larceny. His bond was set at $3,500, according to police.

LAURINBURG — Lee Antone Jones, 16, of Old Lumberton Road, was arrested Wednesday on the charges of assault with a deadly weapon, assault and disorderly conduct, police said. A $2,500 secured bond has been placed on Jones.

Thefts

LAURINBURG — A resident of Park Circle reported a portable radio stolen from their vehicle on Wednesday, according to police.

LAURINBURG — Shamrock Tire, located at North Main Street, reported a breaking and entering on Wednesday that resulted in assorted parts and rims being stolen, according to the police. The stolen items was valued at $700.

LAURINBURG — A resident of the Second Street reported an attempted break in on Wednesday, the report said. According to police, there was damage to a door knob.