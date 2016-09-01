Crime report

Thefts

LAURINBURG — A storage unit located at 305 North King Street was broken into on Tuesday, police said. The victim, a Laurinburg resident had three televisions, clothing, bedroom furniture, a microwave and a stove stolen from her storage unit. The value of the stolen items were valued at $1,060.

LAURINBURG — A resident of the 400 block of Beta Street reported a flat-screen television stolen on Tuesday, according to police. The value of the stolen television was valued at $200, police said.

LAURINBURG — The Pittman Electric Company reported a company vehicle was broken into on Tuesday, according to police. The stolen property included, two work bags, two sets of assorted hand tools and an electric meter. The value of stolen property was valued at $2,250.

LAURINBURG — A resident of the 500 block of Roseville Street reported a shotgun stolen from his vehicle on Monday, police said.