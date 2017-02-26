Driving classes start Wednesday

LAURINBURG — Drivers education class is set to begin Wednesday for Scotland County students.

The course will run until March 14 from 2:45 to 5:45 p.m. in the Media Center at Scotland High School.

There will be a make-up day on March 15 for students who missed one of the 14 course days.

The class will be taught by David Johnson, driver education coordinator.

Applications can be picked up at the main offices of Scotland High School.

Applications can also be downloaded on the Scotland High School web page. Applications should be returned to the Main Office of Scotland High School or can be emailed to David Johnson at [email protected]

Driver and traffic safety education involves all those learning experiences provided for the purpose of helping students learn to use vehicles safely, efficiently, and effectively. This objective is achieved through sequences of interrelated experiences involving both classroom and behind the wheel instruction.

North Carolina law requires 30 hours of classroom instruction and six hours of behind the wheel instruction.

In accordance with state law, driver Education is to be offered at the public high schools of this state for all physically and mentally qualified persons who are older than 14 years and six months, but have not reached 18.

Students must also be approved by the principal of the school and must be enrolled in a public school, private school or home school within Scotland County.

Behind-the-wheel lessons begin as soon as the classroom sessions end with students selected by age, the oldest first, the youngest last. Parents must provide transportation to and from school for the classroom and behind the wheel phases.