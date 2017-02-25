Pre-K registration set to begin

LAURINBURG — Registration for pre-kindergarten for the 2017-18 school year will begins Feb. 27 and runs through April 28 for students interested in attending Scotland County schools.

Students must be four-years old by Aug. 31 to be eligible for pre-kindergarten at one of the following schools in the district: Covington, I. Ellis Johnson, Laurel Hill, North Laurinburg, South Scotland, Sycamore Lane or Wagram. Children will be assigned an elementary school based on where they live.

Tuition is free and the program is designed to prepare children for kindergarten with high-quality educational experiences.

When registering parents need to bring a copy of their child’s certified birth certificate, social security card, current immunization record, proof of resident, current health assessment, proof of income and current dental screenings.

For information or to pick up a registration packet, visit any of the elementary schools.