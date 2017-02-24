Laurinburg native to intern at General Assembly

RALEIGH — Laurinburg native Quanesha Latrice “Moe” Amangele will be interning for state Rep. Garland E. Pierce during the long session.

Amangele attended Central Elementary until it was closed. She also attended I. Ellis Johnson, Spring Hill, East Laurinburg, Carver, and Sycamore Lane middle schools.

She was an active member of Scotland County National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, 4-H, and a Girl Scouts. Amangele was also an active member of Scotland County Parks and Recreation.

She attended Millbrook High School in Raleigh, where she was an active member of Quiz Bowl, the drama department, the chorus department, AJROTC, Women’s basketball, and softball.

She is currently a senior at William Peace University, she is a founding president of a spoken work group named phenoMEnal, and is a founding member of William Peace University’s Phi Alpha Delta international pre-law fraternity.

“I have nothing but Jesus to thank for this opportunity to not only serve District 48 Representative Garland E. Pierce, but to serve the people in this district, as they have served me as a child,” Amangele said.

Courtesy photo Quanesha Latrice “Moe” Amangele with state Rep. Garland E. Pierce. http://laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_pierceintern.jpg Courtesy photo Quanesha Latrice “Moe” Amangele with state Rep. Garland E. Pierce.