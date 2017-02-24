Young Scotland professionals host beer tasting

LAURINBURG — A group of young professionals got a look at Scotland County’s past while trying something new.

The Young Professionals Network -Scotland held its first ever beer tasting Wednesday in coordination with the Scotland County Historic Properties Commission with proceeds going to the Scotland County Museum.

The 20 or so in attendance got a chance to tour the museum filled with artifacts from the county’s history while tasting an assortment of North Carolina craft beers.

“Most of the YPN group enjoys craft beer, so we thought that would be a great way to entice local folks to come see the museum,” said Sam Fulton, chairman of the network.

The beers featured were from breweries spanning from the Sandhills to the Mountains and from traditional recipes to modern flavors. Alan Livingston, who has been a part of the annual Highland Games Whiskey Tasting helped organize the beer tasting and took time to explain each beer offered.

“I find beer interesting, I Google everything, drinking beer and searching history, but I find the different styles of beer interesting,” Livingston said. “I have always enjoyed different varieties in foods and beverages and I guess I became a little more knowledgeable than the average person because my daughter accuses me of researching everything.”

The beers tasted were the Hi-Pitch Mosaic IPA from Hi-Wire Brewing in Asheville, Red Oak Bavarian Amber Lager from Red Oak Brewing in Whitsett, Highland Gaelic Ale from Highland Brewing Company in Asheville, Mastiff Oatmeal Stout from Rail House Brewery in Aberdeen, Bad Penny from Big Boss Brewing Company in Raleigh, and The Blood Orange Kolsch from Dirt Bag Ales in Hope Mills.

The networking group was established in 2013 with the help of the Laurinburg-Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce. The goal of the group is to provide young, working adults with an opportunity to connect, network and develop leadership skills within the community.

Members range in age from 21 to 40.

“My wife and I met new people in cities we moved to by joining organizations,” said Robbie Venable. “When we moved here we made a point to join to meet new people in the area and it has worked out great.”

Wednesday’s event not only served to showcase craft beers, but also new events at the museum, including a new sign and a newly installed windmill behind the John Blue House.

“The managers of the museum feel that the amount of visitors they get from the local area is very low, so we wanted to help bring some attention to it,” said Fulton.

The museum is run by the Scotland County Historic Properties Commission, a non-profit that reports to the county. The historic group has a total of 16 buildings it is responsible for, including the museum and the John Blue House.

“There are 12 commissioners and they put a lot of sweat and effort into these projects and such,” said Lee Guant, commission chairman.

The tasting was held for members of young professionals and the chamber, but the organization plans to hold a public event in the future, according to Fulton.

Nolan Gilmour | Laurinburg Exchange Young Professionals Network-Scotland members Page Pratt, Mason Oppert, Lee Anne Venable and Robbie Venable take part in tasting at the Scotland County Museum. http://laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_ypns.jpg Nolan Gilmour | Laurinburg Exchange Young Professionals Network-Scotland members Page Pratt, Mason Oppert, Lee Anne Venable and Robbie Venable take part in tasting at the Scotland County Museum. Nolan Gilmour | Laurinburg Exchange From left, Mason Oppert, Robbie Venable and Page Pratt of the Young Professionals Network check out an antique fire engine at the Scotland County Museum. http://laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_ypn.jpg Nolan Gilmour | Laurinburg Exchange From left, Mason Oppert, Robbie Venable and Page Pratt of the Young Professionals Network check out an antique fire engine at the Scotland County Museum.

Young professionals network

By Nolan Gilmour [email protected]

Reach Nolan Gilmour at 910-506-3171

