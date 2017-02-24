Scotland clinic requests more in funding

RALEIGH – Andy Kurtzman and other community health clinic directors met with North Carolina state representatives this week to make an appeal for additional funding as part of Safety-Net Advocacy Day.

Kurtzman is the director of Scotland Community Health Clinic. He and other agents of community clinics across the state requested that state leaders invest more in the Community Health Grants program so that safety-net providers will be able to provide vital healthcare services to the poorest people in their communities.

“Last year $6.5 million in grant applications competed for $2.6 million in available funds,” Kurtzman said.

This year, health clinics asked state leaders to provide an additional $7.5 million in funding for the Community Health Grants program.

The funds will help clinics increase access, establish new services, maintain current service levels, and increase their capacity to serve the medically underserved, according to Kurtzman.

Safety Net providers are the free clinics, community and rural health centers, and health departments that assist medically vulnerable patients throughout the state. They help patients find cost-effective sources of primary care, rather than inappropriate use of costly emergency rooms.

Scotland Community Health Clinic, has one part-time care provider working two days a week and one volunteer provider working three hours a month.

To receive help from the clinic applicants must: be a Scotland County resident, have no insurance and an income at 200 percent or less of the federal poverty level. Even then a patient may have to be put on a waitlist according to Kurtzman.

Kurtzman spoke with state Reps. Garland Pierce and Ken Goodman, and state Sen. Tom McGinnis — members of the local legislative delegation.

“I met with all three and spent about 10 minutes with each, formally,” said Kurtzman. “I met with Rep. Pierce again later to talk about getting further assistance.”

Kurtzman called the meetings productive and said about 100 individuals representing health departments and free clinics across the state attended.

Free clinics do not receive budgeted federal, state, or county appropriations and rely solely on donations and grants to operate.

“Given that a patient’s visit to a primary care clinic for continuity of medical care is far more cost effective than an emergency care visit it would potentially save the state a great deal of money by funding the Community Health Grants program that will support Safety Net health care providers” Kurtzman said.

He said it makes sense to spend money on the “lowest level” of care rather than having patients wind up in the emergency room which only treats a symptom that has gotten out of control. Patients leave the emergency department with a prescription they cannot afford and a bill that they likely cannot pay, Kurtzman continued.

He said the typical visit to an emergency center averages around $1,233. Scotland Community Health Clinic sees 327 patients, if each of those patents had one ER visit the total would create an over $403,000 impact on Scotland Memorial Hospital’s budget.

He called the work the clinic does important because it shows the poor “that the county cares.”

“A lot of people live on Food Stamps or nothing,” Kurtzman said. “[With the clinic] they don’t have to worry about medical care or putting food on their plate.”

Kurtzman hopes that his attendance at the event and meetings with local representatives will help to acquire support for the free clinic in Scotland County.

Pierce called the information he learned at the event “an eye-opening experience” and said he was surprised at the number of young adults and seniors in the county without means to obtain adequate healthcare who use the services of the clinic.

“They need prevention and an emergency room is not designed for that,” Pierce said. “That’s where free clinics step in to help people manage illnesses like diabetes.”

He promised to support the clinic in whatever way he could and called for the community to do the same.

By Beth Lawrence [email protected]

