Dems ask Court to dismiss voting law case

RALEIGH (AP) — North Carolina’s top Democrats are asking the U.S. Supreme Court to dismiss an effort to revive a law struck down as unconstitutional because it targeted minority voters to help Republicans.

Gov. Roy Cooper and Attorney General Josh Stein on Thursday asked the court to dismiss the high court review of whether the GOP-backed law that also mandated that voters show a photo ID was constitutional.

The dismissal request came after the State Board of Elections said Wednesday it has never taken a position in the court fight over the 2013 law adopting tougher voting rules. Stein’s office wrote that since Cooper this week decided to end the case, there were no defendants left to keep going.

Republican lawmakers said this week they will continue pushing for the high court’s review.