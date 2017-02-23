Laurinburg public housing to pass light bills on to tenants

LAURINBURG — Laurinburg Housing Authority tenants will have to start paying their own utility bills, starting July 1.

The housing authority plans to complete its electric utility account conversion, which will have tenants pay their utility bills under their own name, rather than by the Housing Authority.

“All of our residents have received formal notice, so this means they would now have had a full two years of notice before the change takes place,” said Nancy Walker, director of the Laurinburg Housing Authority.

According to Walker, if a tenant has a $200 rent and the authority is paying the utility bill, when the process is converted, they might pay $120 toward the utility and $80 in rent. The new policy could actually see tenants saving money, conserving energy and qualifying for additional federal aid, Walker said.

“So there should be no reason that the residents are not able to manage their utility bills,” she said. “For those who are able to be conservative and they manage to hold their utility bill to $110, they get the difference.”

The conversion is not a requirement but is encouraged by the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development.

With the conversion, tenants are also expected to pay the utility deposit of $238.

“This will change their rent calculation and all of the HUD assistant housing programs, rent is based on income and it is calculated at 30 percent of adjusted income for rent and utilities,” Walker said. “So the rent and utility allowance will never be more than 30 percent of their income,” Walker said.

Some city leaders have questioned what to do about tenants that outstanding balances on old bills.

“What happens to the people that don’t pay the back bills?” asked J.D. Willis, city council member.

Walkers said will work out a payment plan for those individuals, but if no effort is made to pay down the debt, the tenants risk being evicted.

Easy plan

The conversion will make it easier on HUD, by having all of their assisted housing on the same platform, according to Walker.

Terra Village and Scotland Manor are public housing communities that are already on a tenant-paid utility system. There are also 530 individuals in section-eight housing that pay their own utilities, according to the Housing Authority.

“We have 20 houses that we acquired in the 1990’s that have been tenant paid since we purchased them,” Walker said. “We will not be converting water because it is on a master meter system, we do not have check meters.”

Currently, the Housing Authority receives 462 separate bills every month and so it would be a matter of those residents taking over that bill and having their rent adjusted.

“We have sent out notices and we have made every attempt possible for those people with old bills to come in and make a payment agreement,” Walker said.

The Housing Authority hopes that with tax returns coming in the mail, some residents will attempt to catch up on old bill.

For information, call the Laurinburg Housing Authority at 910-276-3439.

By Nolan Gilmour [email protected]