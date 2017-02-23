Scotland churches take part in Lenten service series

LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Ministerial Association will hold a series of noon Lenten Services for the community.

The first service takes place on March 1 — Ash Wednesday. The series will be held each Wednesday through April 12.

Seven area ministers, representing different denominations, will lead the services.

Each will be held in the fellowship hall at First United Methodist Church at 101 W Church Street.

A light lunch of soup and sandwich will be available each week after the service for a cost of $6. The schedule is as follows:

— March 1, Rev. Bobby Dean, Central United Methodist.

— March 8, Rev. Vermel Taylor, Galilee United Methodist

— March 15, Rev. Duane Hix, Laurinburg Presbyterian

— March 22, Rev. Linda Nelson, Lutheran Church of the Living Word

— March 29, Rev. Billy Olsen, St. Luke United Methodist

— April 5, Rev. Dr. Wayne Wike, First Baptist

— April 12, Rev. Deck Guess, Old Laurel Hill Presbyterian