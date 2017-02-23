Scotland Clinic director makes case to state lawmakers

RALEIGH — Scotland Community Health Clinic Executive Director Andy Kurtzman was one of health officials who traveled to Raleigh this week to meet with NC state representatives as part of the 2017 Safety-Net Advocacy Day.

The group requested state leaders to invest more in the Community Health Grants program.

In Fiscal Year 2016, Community Health grants totaling $6.5 million competed for $2.6 million in available funds. This year Kurtzman and other safety net leaders requested state leaders to provide an additional $7.5 million in funding for the CHG program.

“These funds will increase access, establish services where they do not exist, sustain current service levels, and increase community capacity to serve the medically under-served,” said Kurtzman, who also meet with local lawmakers, state Sen. Tom McInnis and state Reps. Garland Pierce and Ken Goodman.

Courtesy photo Scotland Community Health Clinic Executive Director Andy Kurtzman,left meets with state Sen. Tom McInnis as part of the 2017 Safety-Net Advocacy Day. http://laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Sen.-Tom-McGinnis.jpg Courtesy photo Scotland Community Health Clinic Executive Director Andy Kurtzman,left meets with state Sen. Tom McInnis as part of the 2017 Safety-Net Advocacy Day.