Lumberton show on Friday to benefit flood victims

LUMBERTON — Tickets are still available for a fundraiser for families displaced by flooding that will be held at the Carolina Civic Center on Friday from 7 to 9 p.m.

“After the Flood Variety Show” will feature musicians, mimes, jugglers, interactive performers and a bubble circus.

Featured performers are singers Charly Lowry and Jason Bullock; Jef ‘the Mime’ Lambdin; Steve Langley’s Soap Bubble Circus; Sheila Kerrigan — the mime who talks; Omimeo; and Professor Whizpop’s Zany Magic.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students. Proceeds will benefit flood victims, according to Richard Sceiford, executive director of Carolina Civic Center.

“As we know there are still more than 300 families who are dislocated from their homes and proceeds from this fundraiser are going directly to the city of Lumberton’s Rebuild Lumberton initiatives to help those people get back into their homes,” Sceiford said.

Just as the show will benefit displaced families, the performances themselves will appeal to families, he said.

“This is an absolutely amazing family event,” Sceiford said. “This is a full variety show. Sometimes it’s hard to find a really good family event but this definitely it.”

Tickets can be purchased from noon until 6 p.m. today and Friday or at the event unless they are sold out.

The theater is located at 315 N. Chestnut St. in Lumberton.