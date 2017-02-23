Patterson named permanent Scotland County health director

LAURINBURG – County Health Director Kristen Patterson will soon have more leeway to do her job thanks to a measure approved by the Scotland County Board of Health.

The board met Tuesday to give Patterson the new powers as part of her authority as the permanent director. The board also heard monthly updates and swore in two returning board members.

The board approved a motion to give Patterson blanket authority to accept and apply increases in Medicaid reimbursement and the ability to increase charges for vaccines as well as assign fee increases that will cover the health department’s costs and maximize its revenues.

The changes will still have to be approved retroactively by the Board of Health and Board of Commissioners, according to Bob Davis Chairman of the Board of health. But the new rule will give Patterson more authority to make decisions that will benefit the health department.

The duties were given to Patterson shortly before a closed session to evaluate Patterson’s performance. Following the session, a vote was held to end Patterson’s probationary period and install her as the permanent health director.

Tim Martin, fiscal management supervisor gave an update on the health department’s finances up to January. Martin said at this point in the fiscal year the department should be at 58 percent of the budget used and overall the department is 5 percent under budget.

According to Martin, administration, maternal health and immunizations are slightly over budget.

Martin said the reason maternal health is 4 to 6 percent over is that certain times in the year are more prone to expenditures than others and that it is entirely possible that maternal health could still come in on budget by the end of the year.

The Health Department pays for immunizations up front and is reimbursed by private insurance and Medicaid so the “difference catches up,” Martin said.

The board also approved a request add two new lab fees to the health department’s fee schedule.

The two new tests are: Hep B Core Antibody Total for $9.50 and a Hep B Surface Antibody for $7.

Two members of the community returned to serve on the board and were sworn in. Charles Todd and Dave Raley have volunteered to serve another stint with the board. Todd will serve as pharmacy representative to the board, and Raley as engineer.

“We’re glad they were willing to serve another three years,” Davis said. “It’s not always easy to get people to serve.”

Kristen Patterson
Charles Todd and Dave Raley were sworn in by Benita Mullis and Kristen Patterson to serve another term with the Scotland County Board of Health.

By Beth Lawrence [email protected]

Reach Beth Lawrence 910-506-3169

