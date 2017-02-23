Dems push bills addressing profiling, hate crimes

RALEIGH (AP) — Supporters of legislation to address discrimination by North Carolina law enforcement officers and give more powers for citizens to investigate police misconduct say the measures will promote justice, equality and safety for all if they’re approved.

Several House Democrats held a news conference Wednesday at the Legislative Building to promote three measures they’ve filed.

One seeks to make clear that “discriminatory profiling” based on race, gender, ethnicity, religion, sexual orientation and gender identity is unlawful and requires police to receive routine training on the profiling ban. Another bill allows local governments to create “citizen review boards” with subpoena powers to investigate allegations of law enforcement misconduct.

A third bill would create a new felony hate crime when a perpetrator commits an assault because of bias.