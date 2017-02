LAURINBURG —The newly elected chair of the NC Democratic Party will speak to the Scotland County Democratic Women on March 9.

Wayne Goodwin, the former NC Insurance Commissioner, was elected party chairman earlier this month.

The talk will begin at noon at Scotland County Democrat Party office at 317 North Main Street. Drinks and snacks will be available.

http://laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_WayneGoodwin.jpg