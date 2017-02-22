Scotland County, Laurinburg managers to meet on fire substations

LAURINBURG – The fate of two proposed fire substations could be decided today following a meeting between County Manager Kevin Patterson and City Manager Charles Nichols.

Scotland County Board of Commissioners held a work session Wednesday to revisit the issue of the fire substations, along with changes to monthly meeting formats and to begin planning for the upcoming budget.

The commissioners made good on the promise made at the February meeting to discuss, in detail, the issues surrounding the substations.

The controversy arose over suggestions by the Scotland County Fire Commission that proposed a 20-year-strategy to replace all fire trucks in the county and allow both stations to be built at the same time. The plan set provisions for two 40×45 foot buildings with two parking bays, heating, insulation and bathrooms at a cost of $220,000 to $250,000.

Also at issue was the location of the south station. The fire commission selected a site on Leisure Road between Scotch Meadows subdivision and Gibson. The location is outside of city limits between Bostic and Academy roads. The county’s proposed site is located on Purcell within the city.

Patterson told the board and members of the community that he had met with an architect to discuss several options for building the two substations for prices ranging from $12,000 to $200,000 minus the cost of equipping the stations.

Patterson still maintains that building the south station larger would give the county the advantage of housing more equipment, particularly a ladder truck to be purchased at some point in the future. Patterson said the width of the building would stay at 40 as suggested by the fire commission, but the depth would be at least 65 feet and possibly 70.

Commissioner Whit Gibson broached the idea of asking the city of Laurinburg to pay for the added cost of a larger building since the station will benefit the city.

The subject was discussed at Tuesday’s Laurinburg City Council meeting. No vote was taken, but the general consensus of council members was that the city would decline to pay for any of the project.

Patterson is set to meet with Nichols today but said that he does not think the city will change its mind. Nichols could no0t be reached for comment.

“So far, the city has been a partner in this project but sees this as a county project,” Patterson said. “They offered the land, extended the utilities and cleared the property.”

William Skipper, a member of Laurel Hill Fire Department and president of Scotland County Fireman’s Association, attended the session.

“I think the commissioners are in agreement that this needs to be done because this has been sitting on the back burner for so long,” Skipper said.

Skipper thinks that the city’s answer to paying the difference will be a “definite no,” but he believes that once the answer is given that projects should be able to move forward “pretty quickly.”

According to Skipper, arguments over the size and location of the buildings has taken focus away from the original purpose of the stations which was lowering insurance rates.

“It will be acceptable to a majority if it’s built in the city as originally proposed as opposed to grossly overspending,” Skipper said.

He added that he was grateful for support from residents and to commissioners for their willingness to listen.

The board will again consider the substations at its Mar. 13 meeting.

In other business, the board also discussed possible changes to its meetings. Ideas were discussed concerning items on the agenda.

Commissioner Guy McCook said that anything being voted on by the board should listed be a separate agenda item.

“It helps the public understand better what we’re going to talk about,” McCook said. “The agenda is advertised; if they see an agenda item … it alerts them that they may want to pay attention to it.”

McCook said items being voted on that were imbedded in the manager’s report made it harder for the public to be informed and follow along.

Chair Carol McCall suggested making previously discussed topics that require updates to be separate agenda items as well. McCall said doing so helped the board to be more transparent and keep a better historical record.

It was also suggested that the board begin holding regular meetings at the Emergency Operations Center rather than the A.B. Gibson Center.

Reasons cited for the change were better acoustics and the ability of the audience and cameras to better see the speakers making presentations to the board.

There was some resistance to the idea by Commissioner Betty Gholston who liked the “respectful” look of the meeting room at the Gibson Center and said it had better parking.

McCall said she was “proud of” the Emergency Operations Center and “would like to see it used for our commissioners’ meetings.” She said residents often cannot hear board members and speakers even with microphones at the Gibson Center.

Leon Gyes, director of Scotland County Memorial Library spoke out in favor of using the Emergency Operations Center.

“This is a county facility. People have complained, how often have you talked about the payment around the county and the facilities” Giles said vehemently. “So have the meetings here.; I can hear you here.”

McCall also suggested adding more work sessions to the board’s schedule to allow members to better communicate about issues and needs.

Gibson agreed more interaction was needed among commissioners. He mentioned the substations saying that the issue might have been resolved sooner with more communication between board members.

“I don’t think we fully vet some issues sometimes,” McCook said. “I think there are a few things we could look at more thoroughly.”

He said he would also like opportunities to hear from department heads occasionally.

Library Director Leon Gyles said he would like to see Board of Commissioners meetings be held at the Emergency Operations Center instead of the A.B. Gibson Center. http://laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Giles.jpg Library Director Leon Gyles said he would like to see Board of Commissioners meetings be held at the Emergency Operations Center instead of the A.B. Gibson Center. Commissioners make final comments before bringing the work session to an end. http://laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_GMcall.jpg Commissioners make final comments before bringing the work session to an end. County Manager Kevin Patterson and Chair Carol McCall listen to Commissioner Betty Gholston’s arguments against meeting at the EOC. http://laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_GMcCall.jpg County Manager Kevin Patterson and Chair Carol McCall listen to Commissioner Betty Gholston’s arguments against meeting at the EOC.

By Beth Lawrence [email protected]

Reach Beth Lawrence 910-506-3169

