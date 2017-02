LAURINBURG —The Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., Laurinburg Alumnae Chapter, will present “Party Hearty” Zumbathon next month.

The fundraiser will be held March 18 at 106-B South Main Street, Old Trophy World, from 11 a.m to 12:30 pm.

Cost is $5 per person and proceeds go to the American Heart Association. Healthy snacks will be provided.

Contact Marvena Rush-Wall at 910-461-1499 for information.