Authorities: Nails purposely placed on trail

SYLVA (AP) — Authorities have closed a popular Jackson County park after a runner impaled his foot on a nail that they believe was purposely placed.

Local media outlets report a search of the 1,100-acre Pinnacle Park has turned up 40 nails hammered into tree roots and logs since Saturday.

Brian Barwatt, an engineer with the N.C. Department of Transportation and the director of a trail race in Pinnacle Park in March, said someone hammered 4-inch long galvanized nails and left them sticking out one-half to 1 inch, and at an angle. One person was hurt and another stepped on a nail that went through his shoe but didn’t hurt his foot.

“On Saturday, we found eight in an isolated area and thought we had it contained, but when we explored more, we found it was more than we could handle ourselves and I called the police chief,” Barwatt said.

There is a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.

“It’s hard to believe someone would do this and put a lot of effort in to doing this,” Barwatt said.