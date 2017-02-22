Lawsuit: Prosecutors conspired to hire each other’s wives

RALEIGH (AP) — A whistleblower lawsuit accuses two North Carolina district attorneys of conspiring to hire each other’s wives and allow them to collect salaries for little work.

News outlets in Raleigh report the State Bureau of Investigation last summer began looking into Wallace Bradsher, the district attorney for Person and Caswell counties, and Rockingham County District Attorney Craig Blitzer.

Debra Halbrook, who tipped the SBI off to the alleged scheme, said Bradsher fired her when he thought she was assisting the investigation.

Halbrook’s lawsuit alleges Bradsher hired his wife, Pam, as a legal assistant when he was elected in 2011 and promoted her to investigator in 2014. It also says Blitzer, who was first elected in 2014, hired his wife, Cindy, as a legal assistant. Shortly afterward, the women swapped jobs.