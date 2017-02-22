Former Richmond High football coach charged

ROCKINGHAM — Richmond Senior High School’s former football coach is in trouble with the law again, this time on a domestic violence-related charge.

According to court records with Wake County, Michael J. Castellano, who has a Myrtle Beach address, was charged Feb. 4 with violating a domestic violence protection order. Records show the offense occurred just after midnight that day.

A temporary order was sought by the victim — not his wife — on May 12, 2016 and the domestic violence protection order was granted on May 23, records show. The Daily Journal does not list the names of alleged victims.

Castellano was given a $500 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in court March 7.

Castellano was hired May 20, 2015 as head football coach and social studies teacher at Richmond Senior High School, earning an annual salary of $77,500. He replaced Paul Hoggard, who stepped down March 27 of that year to accept the head coaching job at John A. Holmes High in Edenton.

He became the 10th head coach in school history.

Castellano was suspended for a week without pay in September of that year after being charged with driving while impaired in Wake County.

Court records show he was convicted of a Level 5 DWI — and that he had refused a blood alcohol test — in Wake County District Court Aug. 1, 2016 and that an appeal with the case was withdrawn from Superior Court the same day.

However, that conviction does not show up on records with the N.C. Department of Public Safety Division of Adult Correction.

In his two seasons at Richmond, Castellano compiled a 20-7 record and led the Raiders to at least the second round of the 4AA NCHSAA State Playoffs in both years — making it to the third round in his inaugural season.

This past season Richmond finished 9-4 overall, placing second in the SEC and averaged 37.4 points per game before Castellano resigned in mid-December.

Neither Castellano nor Richmond County Schools Superintendent Dr. Cindy Goodman would give a reason for his resignation.

When asked if she was aware of the DWI conviction or the protection order before the beginning of last season, Goodman said she couldn’t comment on a personnel issue and that he no longer works for the district.

All defendants facing criminal charges are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in court.

Daily Journal file photo Former Richmond Senior head football coach Mike Castellano is facing a charge of violating a domestic violence protection order in Wake County. http://laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_UT0A2380.jpg Daily Journal file photo Former Richmond Senior head football coach Mike Castellano is facing a charge of violating a domestic violence protection order in Wake County.