Scotland County Farm Bureau completes renovation

LAURINBURG — Scotland County Farm Bureau celebrated its re-opening in downtown Laurinburg with a party.

The insurance agency saw its office on the corner of West Cronly and Atkinson streets under construction for the last few months while it was undergoing a face-lift.

The agency was last remodeled approximately 12 years ago, according to Ken Lewis, Scotland County’s Farm Bureau Agency manager.

“It was just time for a remodel,” said Lewis.

Inside the building, new carpet, furniture and fresh paint greeted visitors at Friday’s ribbon cutting ceremony hosted by the Laurinburg/Scotland County Area Chamber.

“We are proud of the investment that Scotland County Farm Bureau has made in downtown Laurinburg,” said Chris English, chamber executive director. “Over the past year I think we have had over 25 new businesses or expansions — I’m going to call this renovation an expansion, because anytime you invest in this community it is valued.”

The renovation is also another step in bringing life back into downtown through business.

“We have a special place in our hearts for our downtown businesses and so it is always exciting to see new efforts to revitalize the downtown area,” said Drew Williamson, Laurinburg city council member.

Larry Wooten, North Carolina Farm Bureau president, also took part in the event.

“I was really excited to come to Scotland County today, because I just wanted to see what this office looked like,” Wooten said. “It’s not as good as I thought it would be, it’s about ten times better.”

Farm Bureau has a total of 187 offices in North Carolina with at least one office in all 100 counties.

“I want to congratulate the Scotland County Board on their leadership and vision,” Wooten said. “I applaud the decision to stay downtown. We are proud to say we are a part of the business community in every county in North Carolina.”

Wooten added that the new look should attract new customers

“I think any time you have a renovation or remodel of an office building, certainly you do it for a purpose and the purpose is to make it more pleasing for the current customers and policy holders that we have to come into this office and do business,” Wooten said. “Hopefully this will help bring in new customers and policy holders.”

Nolan Gilmour | Laurinburg Exchange From left, Larry Wooten, North Carolina Farm Bureau president, Gary Gallman, the events master of ceremonies, Guy McCook, Scotland County commissioner, Chris English, Laurinburg/Scotland County Area Chamber director and Drew Williamson, Laurinburg City council member. http://laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_IMG_0019.jpg Nolan Gilmour | Laurinburg Exchange From left, Larry Wooten, North Carolina Farm Bureau president, Gary Gallman, the events master of ceremonies, Guy McCook, Scotland County commissioner, Chris English, Laurinburg/Scotland County Area Chamber director and Drew Williamson, Laurinburg City council member.

By Nolan Gilmour

Reach Nolan Gilmour at 910-506-3171

