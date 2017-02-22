Crime report

Break in

LAURINBURG – A resident of Hasty Road reported to police on Saturday that someone broke into her 2007 Chrysler while it was parked at the Clinton Inn on US 401 and stole an iPad valued at $700.

LAURINBURG – A resident of Carver Street reported to police on Friday that someone broke into the dwelling, stole three televisions valued at $950 and left $175 in damages to the home.

LAURINBURG – A resident of Charlotte Street reported to police on Friday that someone broke into her 2008 Nissan and stole a CD case and 24 CDs valued at $60.

LAURINBURG – A resident of Charlotte Street reported to police on Friday that someone broke into two vehicles parked on the property nothing was reported missing.

Larceny

LAURINBURG – A resident of Nichols Street reported to police on Friday that someone stole a firearm valued at $175 from the residence.

LAURINBURG – A resident of Franklin Avenue reported to police on Friday that someone stole a bicycle valued at $175 from the property.

LAUREL HILL – Dollar General located on Ida Mill Road reported to the sheriff’s office on Saturday that someone stole $2,500 worth of fabric softener and laundry detergent from the store.

WAGRAM – A resident of River Birch Drive reported to the sheriff’s office on Sunday that someone stole his female boxer bulldog, valued at $400 from the property.

Weapons violation

LAURINBURG – On Saturday, police cited Billy Thomas, 49, of Sunset Drive, during a traffic stop. Police said Thomas was in possession of two bags of marijuana and a concealed weapon. He was given citations for possession and a weapons violation.

DWI

LAURINBURG – On Sunday, police said they stopped a vehicle that failed to dim its lights. Jazznequa Nicholson, 24, of Pine Needle Circle, was charged with driving while impaired and released to the custody of a relative.

Vandalism

LAURINBURG – Two vehicles were vandalized at St. Andrews University over the weekend. Police said the vehicles were struck by eggs. A 1995 Chevy Lumina belonging to a Virginia resident sustained $150 in damages, and a 2010 Hyundai belonging to a Mooresville resident sustained $200 in damages.

LAURINBURG – A resident of Lincoln Street reported to police on Saturday that someone shot out the back glass of her husband’s 2002 Chevrolet truck leaving $250 in damages.

Arrests

LAURINBURG – Rodney Bridges, 42, of Honey Street in Tatum, South Carolina was arrested on one charge of communicating a threat. Bridges did not receive a bond, according to police.

LAURINBURG – Cliff McLean, 35, of Sally McNair Road was arrested on charges of assault. McLean was given a written promise to appear, according to police.

MARSTON – Jasmine Tkeyah Banks, 23, of Aberdeen Road, was arrested on one misdemeanor count of simple assault. Banks not given bond, according to the sheriff’s office.

LAURINBURG – James Leonard Locklear was arrested on one misdemeanor count of communicating threats and given a $300 secured bond, according to the sheriff’s office.