Rep. Pittenger to hold telephone town hall

CHARLOTTE – Congressman Robert Pittenger will host a live, interactive telephone town hall meeting on Thursday beginning at 6:30 p.m.

To participate or listen in, register at Pittenger.House.gov/townhall. All constituents who register will be called on and connected to the telephone town hall event.

“My commitment is to hear from as many constituents as possible and to respect the time of hardworking taxpayers. A telephone town hall is inclusive and allows residents of Mecklenburg, Union, Anson, Richmond, Scotland, Robeson, Cumberland, and Bladen counties to participate without driving long distances, hiring a babysitter, or getting off work early,” said Pittenger, U.S. representative of N.C. District 9. “As your representative, I am interested in hearing your questions and concerns.”

Pittenger has e-mailed invitations to 113,631 constituents to ensure an inclusive, diverse, and community-wide event. Participants will be able to directly ask Pittenger questions, share their comments or concerns, and hear other constituents from across the 9th Congressional District.

