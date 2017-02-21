Fire closes Laurinburg Bojangles

LAURINBURG — Bojangles’ on Main Street was shut down Tuesday morning as a result of an overnight fire.

First responders got a call shortly before 11:30, according to Roger Williamson, a manager for Fire Control Systems, the company that services Bojangles fire suppression equipment.

A passerby noticed that the restaurant was filled with smoke and called 911. Officials said a fryer may have caused the blaze. The exterior of the building did not appear to be damaged.

City fire officials could not be reached for comment.

There is no word yet on how long the restaurant will be closed.

By Beth Lawrence [email protected]

Reach Beth Lawrence 910-506-3169

