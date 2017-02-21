Laurinburg native to head NC inspection division

RALEIGH – A Laurinburg native has been appointed director of a division of North Carolina’s Department of Agriculture.

Dr. Beth Yongue has been selected to oversee the Meat and Poultry Inspection Division at the Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.

Yongue replaces Alan Wade, who retired in January. She is the daughter of Doug and Millie Yongue of Laurinburg.

“Dr. Yongue has spent 20 years on the front lines of the meat industry in North Carolina,” said Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler. “I am confident her experience as a veterinary medical officer and as deputy director has prepared her well to lead.”

Yongue will oversee the 120-employee division, which includes meat and poultry inspectors, veterinarians and compliance officers. The division enforces laws to certify that meat and poultry products sold by grocery stores and restaurants in North Carolina pass rigorous guidelines and are properly labeled.

The division has 85 inspectors across the state who supervise the humane slaughter of animals and make sure processing plants are in compliance with state and federal laws.

Yongue received her undergraduate degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and a doctorate in veterinary medicine from North Carolina State University.

Beth Yongue will oversee the Department of Agriculture’s inspection division http://laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Beth-Yongue.jpg Beth Yongue will oversee the Department of Agriculture’s inspection division