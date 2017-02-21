Scotland real estate agents recognized

LAURINBURG —The Scotland County Council of Realtors (SCCR) gathered to recognize top sellers for 2016.

The organization had 13 real estate agents produce more than $1 million in sales last year. The Scotland County Council of Realtors has been annually recognizing agents since the 1970s. The annual luncheon was held at Scotia Village in Laurinburg last week.

Jacque Britt with Hasty Realty was the Greatest Dollar Volume of Sales in 2016 award winner, with $5 million in sales.

The Lifetime $1 million award winners were: Laurene Stubbs, Shari Hudson, Melinda Pate, Jacque Britt, Gail Bullard, Kevin Garnett, Debbie Evans and Brenda Grubbs.

The $1 million award winners were: Kitty Lassiter, Debbie Williams, Cheryl DeNoble and Sandy Skamperle.

During 2016, the members of the Scotland County Council of Realtors donated $1,000 to Relay for Life, awarded $4,000 in scholarships, raised more than $1,700 to assist families for Christmas, as well as donations throughout the year of nonperishable food items to Restoring Hope.

Council members also serve as volunteers with the Laurinburg Beautification Committee, Habitat for Humanity, The Pilot Club and Rotary Club.

Randy McCall was installed in December 2016 as the Scotland County Council of Realtors president by Treasure Faircloth, North Carolina Association of Realtors president.

Courtesy photo From left, Laurene Stubbs, Shari Hudson, Melinda Pate, Jacque Britt, Gail Bullard, Kevin Garnett, Debbie Evans and Brenda Grubbs were all awarded Lifetime $1 Million Club awards. From left, Randy McCall stands next to Kitty Lassiter, Debbie Williams, Cheryl DeNoble and Sandy Skamperle, who all were the 2016 $1 million winners.

By Nolan Gilmour [email protected]

Reach Nolan Gilmour at 910-506-3171

