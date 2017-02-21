Scotland health Department: Flu shots here

LAURINBURG – Reports of flu infections are rising, and Scotland County Health Department is urging residents to get vaccinated.

Statewide surveillance shows that flu is now widespread in North Carolina and the United States.

“With the flu season in full swing, it is not too late to get immunized if you haven’t already”, said Alisa Freeman, Public Health Nurse Supervisor. “Symptoms … can last for two weeks and include high fever, body aches, headache, and extreme fatigue.”

The flu is more severe than a simple cold, Freeman said.

Young children and older adults are at greatest risk, according to Freeman.

North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has reported 32 deaths statewide including two children, from flu-related complications for the 2016-2017 flu season.

“Influenza kills approximately 36,000 people and causes 220,000 hospitalizations every year. “Even if you aren’t hospitalized, it can severely disrupt your life,” Freeman said.

Scotland County Health Department still provides flu vaccines weekdays from 8 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 4 p.m.

“The flu vaccine is readily available and affordable this year, and it is safe and effective and the best way to protect yourself and your loved ones from this virus,” stated Freeman.

Experts recommend that people take the flu vaccine as soon as it is available, but anyone who wants to reduce their chance of getting the flu can still get vaccinated.

Centers for Disease Control guidelines recommend vaccinations for everyone over the age of 6 months.

However, there are some people who should not be vaccinated without consulting their doctor. People who are severely allergic to chicken eggs, have had a severe reaction to an influenza vaccination in the past, developed Guillain-Barre’ Syndrome (GBS) within six weeks of getting the vaccine, children less than six months of age, or people who have a moderate or severe illness with a fever until symptoms lessen.

For information contact, the Scotland County Health Department at 910-277-2440.