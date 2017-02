WAGRAM — The Scotland County NAACP will hold a general membership meeting on Sunday.

The meeting is open to members and the public. It will be held at 4 p.m. at Nazareth Missionary Baptist Church.

The topic will be school consolidation plan and new school site.

The church is at 25020 Nazareth Church Road in Wagram.

