Laurinburg graduates first Citizens’ Academy

LAURINBURG — Any mention of a six-week program is enough to give anyone pause. However, that’s not the case for 13 participants for the city of Laurinburg’s first Citizens’ Academy.

The Citizens’ Academy was designed as a learning tool for any Laurinburg resident interested in learning more about local government.

Participants for the Winter 2017 Citizens’ Academy were: Crystal Austin, Bert Beacham, Queen Casey, Stephen Cole, Mary Evans, James Garby, Jr., Brian Gibson, Don Gruver, Wade Hatcher, Fred Mabry, Francine McLaurin and Edward Tessmann.

The class allowed participants to meet and engage with City elected officials, department heads, and staff to gain a working knowledge about the city’s overall day-to-day functions. Once finishing the program, these individuals will become city ambassadors to inform others on the inner workings of government.

Since Jan. 12, there have been weekly two-hour classes where the participants met to learn about each department of the city.

Classes included speakers from every department with the city and even a mock city council meeting.

Graduation was held on Thursday where participants received dinner, a certificate of completion, a Citizens’ Academy T-shirt, and a water bottle with the city’s logo.

In attendance for the graduation were several department heads and staff along with Council members Mary Jo Adams, Dee Hammonds, Curtis Leak, J.D. Willis, Drew Williamson, and City Manager Charles Nichols, III.

